Asian shares advance as US bond yields push dollar higher - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Asian shares advance as US bond yields push dollar higher

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as a surge in U.S. bond yields pushed the value of the dollar higher against other major currencies.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent in morning trading to 22,236.53, helped by the weaker yen. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 percent to 5,916.40, and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3 percent to 2,467.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.1 percent to 30,580.16, while the Shanghai Composite jumped 2.2 percent to 3,131.52, recouping losses from the previous day. Shares were mixed in Southeast Asia.

WALL STREET: Shares yielded early gains to end nearly unchanged. The S&P 500 index ended almost flat at 2,670.29. The Dow Jones industrial average fell less than 0.1 percent to 24,448.69. The Nasdaq composite gave up 0.2 percent to 7,128.60. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 0.1 percent, to 1,562.12.

U.S. BOND YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note drew close to 3 percent on Monday, a milestone it has not reached since January 2014. It touched 2.98 percent but by early Tuesday in Asia had fallen back to 2.96 percent. The 10-year yield stood at 2.43 percent at the end of 2017. Since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, a combination of low inflation expectations and a bond-buying program by the Federal Reserve have helped keep bond yields low but they have climbed this year as inflation has picked up and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. With the Fed no longer buying bonds and investors expecting greater inflation, analysts say higher yields could make bonds more attractive than stocks. They also make U.S. dollars relatively more attractive.

THE QUOTE: "The U.S. dollar has put on a compelling show overnight as the stars align on the back of higher U.S. yields and a considerable reduction in the U.S. dollar's geopolitical risk premium as an outwardly calmer mood surrounding trade and geopolitical risk takes hold," Stephen Innes of OANDA said in a commentary.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 29 cents to $68.93 a barrel. It rose 0.4 percent to $68.64 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 22 cents to $74.93 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.77 yen from 108.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.2213 from $1.2233.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay, who contributed to this report, can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP

His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose

    Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:35:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-04-24 06:52:11 GMT
    Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
    Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

    Prince's siblings have sued the Illinois hospital that treated the superstar when he nearly died from a drug overdose a week before his death.

    More >>

    Prince's siblings have sued the Illinois hospital that treated the superstar when he nearly died from a drug overdose a week before his death.

    More >>

  • Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist's mark

    Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist's mark

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:26:02 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-04-24 06:52:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.More >>
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.More >>

  • Prince charming: Kate gives birth to boy, home by suppertime

    Prince charming: Kate gives birth to boy, home by suppertime

    Monday, April 23 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-23 07:45:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-04-24 06:27:59 GMT
    Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.More >>
    Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly