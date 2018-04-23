Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke'

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NFL kicker Jay Feely says a photo of him holding a pistol while standing between his daughter and her prom date was intended to be a joke.

Feely posted the photo on Twitter Saturday. The photo shows him standing with his arm around his daughter and with the gun in his other hand, next to his daughter's date. But, some people thought he crossed a line.

On Sunday, Feely wrote that the couple, who have dated for over a year, knew he was joking.

He says he takes gun safety seriously and the gun was not loaded. He says he did not intend to be "insensitive" to the gun control issue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

