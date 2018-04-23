With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - The repercussions from the demise of Toys R Us have begun to ripple outward beginning with Hasbro, which reported a loss and plunging revenue Monday for its first quarter.

Toys R Us, hammered by shifting consumer trends, is shuttering the 700 stores it has left, depriving Hasbro, Mattel and other toy makers of prime display space nationwide.

"We are working to put the near-term disruption from Toys R Us behind us," Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said in a prepared statement.

For the period ended April 1, Hasbro Inc.'s revenue dropped to $716.3 million, from $849.7 million. That's well below the $824.7 million that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research forecast.

Shares tumbled more than 8 percent before the market opened and shares of Mattel Inc., which reports earnings Thursday, fell almost as much.

Mattel's CEO Margo Georgiadis is stepping down, the company said last week.

Hasbro, which makes toys like My Little Pony and Transformers - lost $112.5 million, or 90 cents per share. A year earlier the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company made $68.6 million, or 54 cents per share. There was one less week in the current quarter than a year ago.

Adjusted for one-time costs and pretax expenses, earnings were 10 cents per share, less than a third of the 31 cents that Wall Street had expected.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

    The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:25:48 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:57:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt pose for a photo opposite the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambri...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt pose for a photo opposite the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambri...
    Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).More >>
    Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).More >>

  • Royal baby: It's a boy for Kate on England's national day

    Royal baby: It's a boy for Kate on England's national day

    Monday, April 23 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-23 07:45:07 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:56:51 GMT
    Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.More >>
    Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.More >>

  • Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end

    Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end

    Monday, April 23 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 04:15:07 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:50:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly