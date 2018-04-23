Artwork wanted for storm drain pollution awareness project

The circles indicate the locations of the storm drains where the art will go. (Source: Richmond Department of Public Utilities)

Four storm drains will be getting an artistic touch.

The Storm Drain Art Project by the Richmond Department of Public Utilities will put four works of art themed around keeping water clean on drains at the corners of Cary Street and Belmont Avenue and Cary Street and Sheppard Street.

Artists age 18 and up are invited to submit their proposals under the theme “You Are the Pollution Solution” from now until May 6.

To see the rules of the contest or to submit art online, visit the project’s website.

The four artists whose work is chosen will receive $400.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12