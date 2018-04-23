Financial expert taking Facebook to UK court over fake ads - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Financial expert taking Facebook to UK court over fake ads

LONDON (AP) - A personal finance expert launched a lawsuit against Facebook in Britain on Monday, claiming the social media company is allowing the publication of scam ads featuring his name.

Martin Lewis, who founded the MoneySavingExpert website, says his name has appeared on more than 50 advertisements in the last year, many of them get-rich-quick scams to con people.

"It's affecting my reputation, but more importantly it is affecting real people who are handing over money in good faith while the scammers are raking in the cash," Lewis said.

Lewis's lawyer was lodging papers for defamation Monday at Britain's High Court in a bid to make the social media company change its procedures.

Attorney Mark Lewis said his client was seeking substantial damages, so "Facebook can't simply see paying out damages as just the 'cost of business' and carry on regardless."

"It needs to be shown that the price of causing misery is very high," said Lewis, who is the claimant's cousin.

Martin Lewis said he would donate any money he was awarded to charity.

Facebook said it already took action against fake ads.

"We do not allow adverts which are misleading or false on Facebook and have explained to Martin Lewis that he should report any adverts that infringe his rights and they will be removed," the company said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • Financial expert taking Facebook to UK court over fake ads

    Financial expert taking Facebook to UK court over fake ads

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-23 11:05:45 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:35:55 GMT
    A personal finance expert is suing Facebook at Britain's High Court, claiming the social media company is allowing the publication of scam ads featuring his name.More >>
    A personal finance expert is suing Facebook at Britain's High Court, claiming the social media company is allowing the publication of scam ads featuring his name.More >>

  • Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

    Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

    Friday, April 20 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-20 14:24:11 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:28:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal Trade Commission found no p...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal Trade Commission found no p...
    Audit of Facebook's privacy practices found no problems, though company knew a data-mining firm improperly obtained private data from millions of users.More >>
    Audit of Facebook's privacy practices found no problems, though company knew a data-mining firm improperly obtained private data from millions of users.More >>

  • Social media helps fuel teacher activism across the country

    Social media helps fuel teacher activism across the country

    Thursday, April 19 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-04-19 06:21:56 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-23 12:28:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Teacher Jennifer Galluzzo casts her ballot outside Paseo Verde Elementary Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Peoria, Ariz. Arizona teachers are weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks o...(AP Photo/Matt York). Teacher Jennifer Galluzzo casts her ballot outside Paseo Verde Elementary Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Peoria, Ariz. Arizona teachers are weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks o...

    The public education uprisings that began in West Virginia and spread to Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky share similar origin stories: teachers, tired of low wages and a dearth of state funding, begin talking to each other online.

    More >>

    The public education uprisings that began in West Virginia and spread to Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky share similar origin stories: teachers, tired of low wages and a dearth of state funding, begin talking to each other online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly