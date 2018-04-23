Greece beats its budget target for 3rd year, debt edges down - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Greece beats its budget target for 3rd year, debt edges down

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece has beaten its bailout budget targets for a third successive year and eased its massive debt burden by a fraction as the country prepares to exit its international rescue program in four months.

The country's independent statistics agency on Monday reported long-awaited data for 2017 that will affect ongoing negotiations between Athens and creditors on the terms of Greece's exit.

The agency reported that the 2017 primary budget surplus - the balance before debt repayment is included- stood at 4 percent, while the national debt stood at 178.6 percent of gross domestic product, down from 180.8 the previous year.

Economic output was 177.7 billion euros ($218 billion), confirming a return to growth, but still almost a billion euros lower that annual output in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump

    Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump

    Sunday, April 22 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-23 02:25:13 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-04-23 10:47:36 GMT

    Shania Twain has apologized for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he's offensive.

    More >>

    Shania Twain has apologized for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he's offensive.

    More >>

  • Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in labor with 3rd child

    Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in labor with 3rd child

    Monday, April 23 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-23 07:45:07 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-04-23 10:47:03 GMT
    Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.More >>
    Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.More >>

  • 'A Quiet Place,' 'Rampage' lead newcomers at box office

    'A Quiet Place,' 'Rampage' lead newcomers at box office

    Sunday, April 22 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-04-22 16:14:48 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-04-23 10:45:59 GMT
    (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
    "A Quiet Place" and "Rampage" are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" and "Super Troopers 2.".More >>
    "A Quiet Place" and "Rampage" are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" and "Super Troopers 2.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly