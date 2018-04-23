It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to third child

(RNN) - Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her and Prince William's third child, a boy, Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday morning.
The baby, a boy, weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs, 7 oz., Kensington Palace tweeted.
William, the Duke of Cambridge, was present for the birth at 11:01 a.m. Both mother and child are doing well and left the hospital Monday evening..
The couple have two children, George and Charlotte. Both were also born at St. Mary's, George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015.
George and Charlotte visited their new little brother Monday afternoon at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
The new baby boy's name is yet to be determined, but bookies' favorites include Arthur, Albert, and Philip, the BBC reported.
According to The Telegraph, Kate was under the care of obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing during the birth. They were among the 23-member medical teams that oversaw the birth of her first two children.
The child is fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.
Thanks to a change in succession laws that went into effect in 2015, males born after Oct. 28, 2011, will no longer precede their female relatives in line to the throne. Charlotte will keep her place in the line of succession behind her brother George.
The newborn is Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild.
It's a busy spring for the royal family. Prince Harry, now sixth in line for the throne, is set to marry actress Meghan Markle on May 19.
