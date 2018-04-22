Dodgers rally from 3 runs down to top Nationals 4-3

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cody Bellinger followed Yasmani Grandal's two-run double with a tying RBI double in the sixth, and Corey Seager drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' sixth win in seven games, 4-3 over the Washington Nationals on Sunday night.

Alex Wood pitched six innings of six-hit ball for the Dodgers, who were largely dominated by Jeremy Hellickson until they erased a three-run deficit with three big hits from their patchwork lineup.

Los Angeles then went ahead when Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch from Trevor Gott (0-1). Barnes advanced to third on Chris Taylor's single and scored on Seager's fly.

Michael Taylor homered, doubled, singled and walked for the Nationals, who have lost seven of 11.

Josh Fields (1-0) survived a rocky seventh inning for the Dodgers (10-10), who got back to .500 after a rough start for the defending NL champions.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his first save since April 10 and his third of the season, but not without drama. The Dodgers' vaunted closer began the ninth by yielding two singles, but then struck out Andrew Stevenson and Trea Turner before ending it on Howie Kendrick's fly to the warning track.

Hellickson retired 14 straight Dodgers before doubles by Chris Taylor and Grandal, followed by Bellinger's go-ahead line drive off the center field wall against Sammy Solis.

Michael Taylor put his first homer of the season into the home bullpen beyond left field in the fourth. He then doubled, advanced on Wood's pickoff throw into center field and scored on Moises Sierra's mid-length fly in the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

Hellickson settled in splendidly after yielding Seager's double in the first inning. The Dodgers didn't even manage to hit the ball out of the infield again until Chris Taylor's one-out double in the sixth.

After Seager drew a walk, Grandal laced a line drive into the right field corner, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games and chasing Hellickson.

BIG K

Dodgers reliever Tony Cingrani struck out Bryce Harper in the eighth inning. The left-hander has struck out 15 of the 29 batters he has faced this season. Harper went 1 for 4 with a third-inning single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: INF Anthony Rendon's bruised toe finally landed him on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to last Thursday. RHP Austin Adams was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill threw a bullpen session in his return from a cracked fingernail. He is close to returning, but prospect Walker Buehler will take Hill's next scheduled turn in the rotation Monday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 2.49 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season in the series opener at San Francisco on Monday. He has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any appearance this season.

Dodgers: Buehler, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, will make his first big-league start Monday night in the opener of a home series against the Miami Marlins. He struggled during eight relief appearances for the Dodgers late last season but has been outstanding this spring at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

