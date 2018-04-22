Police search for suspects after man ends up in hospital

Fredericksburg police are searching for two suspects after a shots fired call ended with a person in the hospital with a gunshot wound. (Source: RNN)

Fredericksburg police are searching for two suspects after a shots fired call ended with a person in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers received a call at 5:12 p.m. from a witness who said she saw three African Americans, two men and one woman, firing guns at the intersection of Summit Street and Railroad Avenue.

Police responded to the scene and found several shell casings, and officers also discovered a home and a car were struck by gunfire.

As officers checked the scene, a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to police, one man is described as wearing a hat and black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, while the other man is described as wearing a white t-shirt and with a red and black logo on the front.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg police at 540-373-3122.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12