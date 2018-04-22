Former presidents, first ladies pay tribute to Barbara Bush - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former presidents, first ladies pay tribute to Barbara Bush

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H. W. Bush stood with First Lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton. (Source: Jim McGrath)
HOUSTON, TX (WWBT) -

Four presidents came together to honor the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush on Sunday, and now, the photo that captured that moment is going viral.

In the photo, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H. W. Bush stood with First Lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.

The touching moment was captured at Barbara Bush's funeral on Sunday by former White House photographer Jim McGrath.

