Former presidents, first ladies pay tribute to Barbara Bush

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!More >>
The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!More >>
Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.More >>
Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.More >>
President Donald Trump says he's considering "a Full Pardon!" for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his...More >>
President Donald Trump says he's considering "a Full Pardon!" for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his relationships.More >>
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.More >>
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.More >>
Fredericksburg police are searching for two suspects after a shots fired call ended with a person in the hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
Fredericksburg police are searching for two suspects after a shots fired call ended with a person in the hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.More >>
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.More >>
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.More >>
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.More >>
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.More >>
Amara Le and her fiancé first learned baby Katelynn still had a needle inside of her when a doctor discovered it during a follow-up appointment.More >>
Amara Le and her fiancé first learned baby Katelynn still had a needle inside of her when a doctor discovered it during a follow-up appointment.More >>