City council expected to vote on cigarette tax

On Monday, Richmond City Council is expected to vote on a proposal to tax cigarettes.

The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.

Mamie Taylor, president of the Richmond Coalition of Quality Education, made it clear that she's happy with any endeavor to improve the condition of public schools in the city.

"I truly appreciate our elected officials for attempting to provide a revenue stream for Richmond Public Schools," said Taylor.

But when it comes to the proposed cigarette tax, Taylor says she wants more assurances before she can support the new tax.

"What I feel is equally as important is that when our elected officials are drafting the bill, is that they provide some guarantees that the monies that are generated go directly to the schools indefinitely," said Taylor.

Council member Parker Agelasto introduced the bill and estimates that the 80-cent tax per pack would generate $5.3 million annually for the maintenance of city public schools.

While the revenue generated from the meals tax increase will go towards the construction of new schools in Richmond, Agelasto said in a statement that the ordinance clearly states that the revenue generated from a cigarette tax shall be credited to a special reserve to provide for capital maintenance, repair, and improvement of public schools in the city.

While the law could be amended just like any other existing law, that is not the intent.

Taylor believes that council should take its time to ensure the language in any new tax proposal is specific towards supporting Richmond Public Schools exclusively.

"So whether or not they want to use the cigarettes tax, the meals tax real estate tax, whatever it may be... I think that it is important for their constituency that there are some guarantees that things won't change from year to year in reallocating funds that initially start off as being specifically for the school system," said Taylor.

Council is expected to weigh in on the new tax Monday.

