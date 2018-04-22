City council expected to vote on cigarette tax

The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.More >>
Sunday is Earth Day and a Chesterfield man has made cleaner, more efficient energy his business.More >>
Richmond was named the host city for the 2020 International Menuhin Competition, also known as "The Olympics of the Violin," a competition for young violinists.More >>
The stores include BK Music, Deep Groove Records, Plan 9 Records, Steady Sounds, Turnstyle, and Wax Moon.More >>
Richmond police have identified the person killed in a homicide in the city's Southside.More >>
