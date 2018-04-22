Southwest cancels more than 40 flights

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!More >>
The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!More >>
Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
President Donald Trump could soon take the rare step of granting a posthumous pardon. Here’s a look at some other times that’s happened in the U.S.More >>
President Donald Trump could soon take the rare step of granting a posthumous pardon. Here’s a look at some other times that’s happened in the U.S.More >>
Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.More >>
Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.More >>
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.More >>
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.More >>
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.More >>
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.More >>
The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.More >>
The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.More >>
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.More >>
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.More >>
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.More >>
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.More >>
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.More >>
Dylan McWilliams was paddling into the line-up at Shipwreck's Beach off Poipu on Thursday morning when he felt something hit his leg — hard.More >>
Dylan McWilliams was paddling into the line-up at Shipwreck's Beach off Poipu on Thursday morning when he felt something hit his leg — hard.More >>