Southwest cancels more than 40 flights

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 40 flights across the country on Sunday so the airline could inspect the fan blade.

The announcement comes one of the engine fan blades exploded on Tuesday, which lead to the death of Jennifer Riordan.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the fan blade was showing signs of metal fatigue - cracks from repeated use that are too small to be seen by the naked eye.

Southwest said in a press release that the flight cancellations were due to Tuesday's incident and not due to Friday's emergency directive from the Federal Aviation Administration, which requires operators to inspect fan blades on certain engines within 20 days.

According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 48 flights on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12