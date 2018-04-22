VCU hosts national dodgeball tournament

VCU hosted a national dodgeball tournament from April 21 to 22.

The National Collegiate Dodgeball Association Championship kicked off Saturday with each team playing three games to be seeded heading into Sunday. VCU was the number seven seed.

They did not make it into the Final Four, but the captain of the team says the sport is about much more than winning.

"It's a really competitive nature. It's also a very tight niche community. After games and stuff, you'll see people hugging each other and going and grabbing drinks with friends, food, and things of that nature. It's the fierceness, as well as the friendliness that everyone loves about this sport," said Hunter Ford, captain.

VCU was picked over a group of schools after putting in a bid for the tournament last year.

Richmond is actually the furthest east the college dodgeball competition has ever come.

Grand Valley State University won the tournament.

