Fire official: About 10 cars caught on fire in Prince George

About 10 cars caught on fire in Prince George. (Source: Jennifer Gregory)

About 10 cars caught on fire in Prince George on Saturday afternoon, according to Prince George fire.

It happened near Circle Auto Recycling on Puddledock Road around 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials said a couple of cars were on fire originally, but then more cars caught on fire.

There is no word on what caused the cars to catch on fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12