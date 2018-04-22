Earth Day: LED lights could cut utilities by 60 percent

Sunday is Earth Day and a Chesterfield man has made cleaner, more efficient energy his business.

Christopher Rawlings is a Chesterfield native who runs a company called Veteran L.E.D.

The work is pretty straightforward, Rawlings says, going into businesses and finding ways to save them money on their utility costs.

Rawlings says whether it's your business or your home, there are several ways to save money on your utility bill.

"A utility bill consists of 40 percent lighting, 40 percent HVAC, and 20 percent appliances. Switching from old incandescent lighting to LED will save anywhere from 60 to 70 percent," said Rawlings.

