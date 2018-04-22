Police try to unlock phone with dead man's finger in Florida - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police try to unlock phone with dead man's finger in Florida

LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man's finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation.

Thirty-year-old Linus Phillip was killed by a Largo police officer last month after authorities say he tried to drive away before an officer could search him.

At the funeral home, two detectives held the man's hands up to the phone's fingerprint sensor but could not unlock it.

Phillip's fiancee Victoria Armstrong says she felt violated and disrespected.

Legal experts mostly agree that what the detectives did was legal, but they question whether it was appropriate.

Charles Rose, a professor at Stetson University College of Law, tells the Tampa Bay Times that dead people can't assert their Fourth Amendment protections because you can't own property when you're dead. But those rights could apply to whoever inherits the property.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' films, has died

    Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' films, has died

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-21 21:54:40 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-22 19:07:37 GMT
    Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" films has died at age 49.More >>
    Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" films has died at age 49.More >>

  • Natalie Portman addresses snub of 'Jewish Nobel,' backlash

    Natalie Portman addresses snub of 'Jewish Nobel,' backlash

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:53:13 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-04-22 18:06:11 GMT
    The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of a June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of a June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.

    More >>

    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.

    More >>

  • Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

    Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

    Saturday, April 21 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-21 12:34:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-04-22 18:06:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebr...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebr...
    Vive le France: President Donald Trump to host his first big social event, a state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.More >>
    Vive le France: President Donald Trump to host his first big social event, a state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly