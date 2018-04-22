Police say man saved several lives by stopping gunman in Waffle House shooting

Police released this photo of the gun that was used during the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike. (Courtesy: MNPD)

Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.

Four people were killed during the attack, and four others were injured.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, James Shaw Jr. saw the suspect wrestling with the gun and interfered with him, taking it from him and tossing it behind the counter.

Shaw said he was at the Waffle House with friends when the gunman came inside the restaurant.

“I’m not a hero. I Just wanted to live.” James Shaw, man who wrestled an AR-15 from the Waffle House shooting suspect. pic.twitter.com/m8XFJ0P8q9 — wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) April 22, 2018

Shaw said he heard a loud noise and initially thought one of the cooks had dropped a dish when he saw a body lying at the entrance of the restaurant.

Shaw ran toward the bathroom and was grazed by a bullet in his upper arm when the gunman shot through the glass in the door.

The gunman started having issues with restocking, which is when Shaw ran through the door as hard as he could and hit him with the door, forcing him to drop the gun.

Shaw was eventually able to wrestle the weapon away and toss it over the counter.

Although everyone is calling Shaw a hero, he said he thinks he did what most people would do in his situation.

"Once you're in that position and you see there's nothing else for you to do, there's a brick wall, and he's standing there with a gun. You have to react," Shaw said.

Shaw has a 4-year-old daughter and that's who he had in mind when he was fighting back against the gunman.

His daughter is currently in Chicago and Shaw said he can't wait to see her when she returns on Monday.

MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said Shaw's actions were similar those of Robert Engle during the Antioch church shooting last year.

After the shooting, Shaw went to church to get support from his friends and family.

"I'm not over it, but it helped me," he said.

This is the man being hailed as a hero in today’s Waffle House shooting. James Shaw Jr. says he felt he has no other choice but to confront the shooter. He wrestled for the rifle and threw it over the kitchen counter. pic.twitter.com/gwFn9uJ8G5 — Alanna Autler (@WSMVAlanna) April 22, 2018

Shaw says he did what everyone else would have done. He does not consider himself a hero but police are very clear: his actions saved the lives of others. pic.twitter.com/eQro9rOB0x — Alanna Autler (@WSMVAlanna) April 22, 2018

Immediately after being released from the hospital, Shaw went to church with his friends and family. Why? To give thanks and lean on each other. pic.twitter.com/N3kUoVYR24 — Alanna Autler (@WSMVAlanna) April 22, 2018

In spite of everything that happened today, Shaw welcomed us into his home for more than 20 minutes. He is a class act. Polite, kind, compassionate and patient. His friends say they are not shocked by his heroic actions. pic.twitter.com/uXf9z3LNuh — Alanna Autler (@WSMVAlanna) April 22, 2018

