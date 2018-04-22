Richmond to host violin competition in 2020

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Richmond was named the host city for the 2020 International Menuhin Competition, also known as "The Olympics of the Violin," a competition for young violinists.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the International Menuhin Competition and honored to join the company of such distinguished international destinations like Geneva in welcoming the most talented young musicians in the world to our city,” said Mayor Stoney.

The competition will take place from May 14 to 24 in venues across the city, including the Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond, the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts at VCU and the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Forty-four of the best young violinists in the world will compete for awards in performances ranging from solo recitals to concerts with chamber groups and full orchestra, the City of Richmond said.

The 11-day festival attracts the greatest young violinists under the age of 22.

The Sphinx Virtuosi ensemble, which is made of 18 young black and Latino classical musicians, will participate in accompanying the Junior Finals and in performances and workshops with area public schools.

The Richmond Symphony will be the primary accompanying orchestra for the festival.

The delegation, which consists of Mayor Stoney, University of Richmond First Lady Dr. Betty Crutcher, Richmond Symphony Executive Director David J.L. Fisk, Interim Music Department Chair for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Dr. James Wiznerowicz and VP/GM for TV for Commonwealth Public Broadcasting (WCVE) John Felton, joined organizers in Geneva Switzerland during the weekend of April 21, 2018 for the announcement of Richmond's winning bid.

The full schedule of events has yet to be released.?

