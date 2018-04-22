NASCAR returns to Richmond in September

NASCAR will be back in Richmond on Sept. 21 and 22. (Source: Richmond Raceway)

NASCAR will be back in Richmond on Sept. 21 and 22, Richmond Raceway announced on Twitter.

This comes after Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series on Saturday, marking his third win in the series.

MORE: Kyle Busch's win

Tickets are on sale, and prices range from $20 to $120, depending on the seats you pick. Packages range from $20 to $1,378.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12