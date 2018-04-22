Mexico's Pena Nieto optimistic on NAFTA overhaul talks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mexico's Pena Nieto optimistic on NAFTA overhaul talks

(Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP). German chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, arrive for the opening of the Hannover Fair, in Hannover, Germany, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
(Fabian Bimmer/Pool Photo via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, listens to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, during the opening ceremony of the Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hannover, Germany, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
BERLIN (AP) - Mexico's president has said at a trade fair in Germany that he's optimistic about reaching a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Enrique Pena Nieto and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday opened the annual Hannover Messe fair, where Mexico is this year's guest country.

Both welcomed a preliminary agreement reached Saturday between the European Union and Mexico to update their nearly 20-year-old trade deal.

Mexico faces a challenge with the United States and Canada in overhauling NAFTA. About three-quarters of Mexico's exports go to the U.S.; roughly half its imports come from there.

Pena Nieto said: "We have optimism, as well, that we're going to be concluding the renegotiation (and) modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement ... ensuring benefits for all its partners."

