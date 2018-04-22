A joyful reunion with birth parents leads to incest, murder

By DAVE COLLINS and DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

DOVER, N.Y. (AP) - The ex-wife of a man who police say killed three people and himself after an incestuous marriage to his biological daughter says he had an explosive temper, a history of abusive behavior and legally owned at least four guns.

Alyssa Pladl told The Associated Press in an interview about her troubled marriage to Steven Pladl (PLAY'-dul).

Police say that on April 12, 43-year-old Steven Pladl killed his biological daughter, 20-year-old Katie Pladl, and her adoptive father in New Milford, Connecticut, then killed himself in nearby Dover, New York.

Authorities say Steven Pladl also killed the 7-month-old son he had with Katie Pladl at his home in Knightdale, North Carolina.

Katie Pladl was adopted as a baby and reunited with Steven and Alyssa Pladl in 2016 after finding them on social media.

