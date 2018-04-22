Earth Day 2018: Focusing on ending plastic pollution

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!More >>
Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
President Donald Trump says he's considering "a Full Pardon!" for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his...More >>
Sunday, April 22, marks Earth Day, a day where more than 1 billion people from 192 find ways to protect the planet.More >>
The ex-wife of a man who police say killed three people and himself after an incestuous marriage to his biological daughter says he had an explosive temper, a history of abusive behavior and legally owned at least four guns.More >>
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.More >>
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.More >>
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.More >>
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she saidMore >>
Syracuse University has permanently expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that fraternity members say was intended as satire.More >>
