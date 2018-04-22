Adam Sandler shoots hoops at VCU before comedy show - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Adam Sandler shoots hoops at VCU before comedy show

Adam Sandler stops by VCU to shoot some hoops. (Source: VCU Basketball) Adam Sandler stops by VCU to shoot some hoops. (Source: VCU Basketball)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Adam Sandler was in Richmond for his stand-up comedy tour at the Altria Theater, and he stopped by VCU to shoot some hoops before the show.

VCU Basketball tweeted a photo of Sandler on Friday with four other guys and said that he dropped by "to get buckets."

Sandler performed at the Altria Theater on Friday with special guest Rob Schneider.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly