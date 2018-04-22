Stephens gives 2-1 lead to US Fed Cup team against France - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stephens gives 2-1 lead to US Fed Cup team against France

(AP Photo/Claude Paris). United States' Sloane Stephens celebrates after winning the Fed Cup semifinal singles tennis match against France's Kristina Mladenovic, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris). United States' Sloane Stephens celebrates after winning the Fed Cup semifinal singles tennis match against France's Kristina Mladenovic, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/Claude Paris). France's Kristina Mladenovic returns a ball to United States' Sloane Stephens during her Fed Cup semifinal singles tennis match, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris). France's Kristina Mladenovic returns a ball to United States' Sloane Stephens during her Fed Cup semifinal singles tennis match, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, Sunday, April 22, 2018.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (AP) - Sloane Stephens gave a 2-1 lead to defending champion United States over France in their Fed Cup semifinal on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kristina Mladenovic.

The U.S. Open champion delivered a ruthless display against the 20th-ranked Mladenovic and prevailed in 54 minutes.

Stephens hit 16 winners and converted five of six break chances at the 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d'Aix on indoor clay.

Stephens also won her first singles match on Saturday.

Madison Keys replaced CoCo Vandeveghe in the second reverse singles and can now seal her team's qualification for the final if she beats Pauline Parmentier. The Americans hold an 11-2 record against the French, who won their most recent tie in 2014.

The Czech Republic qualified for the final by defeating Germany in Stuttgart.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

