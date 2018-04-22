Search ongoing for gunman after 4 killed, 4 injured in mass shooting at Waffle House

Police released this photo of the gun that was used during the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Murder warrants have been issued by Metro Police for the suspect that killed four people and injured four others in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday morning.

Police are still looking for the suspect, identified as 29-year old Travis Reinking of Treemont, Ill. He was last seen walking south down Murfreesboro Pike with black pants and no shirt.

According to officers at the scene, a white man, who officials believe to be Reinking, drove into the Waffle House parking lot in a pickup truck just after 3 a.m. He was naked except for a green jacket. He pulled out a military-style weapon and shot at customers and employees in the parking lot and inside the restaurant.

Police say he shot two people outside the restaurant, who both died, and then entered the restaurant and shot at least four more people. One of those people died on the scene and another died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses described the gun the suspect used as an AR-15. The police department shared a photo of the gun after the incident.

Police say 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. saved many lives when he saw the suspect wrestling with the gun and interfered with him, taking it from the suspect and tossing it behind the counter. Police department spokesman Don Aaron says Shaw's actions were similar those of Robert Engle during the Antioch church shooting last year.

After this, police say the gunman fled the restaurant, shedding his jacket on a nearby street corner. The jacket was recovered by police and officials say it contained ammunition.

Reinking then went to the Discovery at Mountain View Apartments, a nearby apartment complex where police believe Reinking lives, and put on some clothes.

Police say a neighbor who knew the suspect spotted him walking in a wooded area near the complex, wearing black pants and no shirt or shoes.

K-9 officers last caught his scent near the TVA lines off Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say people in the area should lock their doors and call 911 immediately if they see the suspect.

At this time, police say they believe the shooting was random.

Officials say Reinking is known to both federal and state law enforcement in Illinois due to previous incidents. It is unknown why he is in Nashville and how long he has been here.

Three shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition and later died at the hospital. Two victims were transported to Vanderbilt. One is in critical condition. One is in critical but stable condition.

Two people, including Shaw, were transported to Southern Hills Hospital and released.

Gov. Bill Haslam issued this statement:

"Crissy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Antioch early this morning, and we mourn the lives taken in this senseless act of violence. I encourage everyone in the Antioch area to take safety precautions as Metro Police continue to search for the suspect."

After the shooting, Mayor David Briley released this statement:

“It’s a tragic day for our city anytime people lose their lives at the hands of a gunman. My heart goes out to the families and friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning’s shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime." "There's clearly more to be said about these circumstances, but for now I ask Nashville to pray for and rally around these victims and join me in thanking the Metro Nashville Police Department as it works to find and apprehend the shooter.”

Statement from Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall:

Words can’t begin to express my sadness when hearing the news impacting Antioch today. My thoughts & prayers - as well as those from our @NashSheriff family - go to friends & family who lost loved ones. We also pray for those injured in this senseless tragedy.

Waffle House tweeted this statement:

"This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family. We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, released this statement:

“Nashville woke up to devastating news. We mourn the innocent victims and thank our brave first responders. Many will say now is not the time to discuss change. But now IS the time. We can and must do everything possible to prevent these tragedies and keep Americans safe. That starts with restricting widespread civilian access to military-grade assault weapons.”

