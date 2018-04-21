The Latest: Joey Logano sweeps opening stages at Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Joey Logano sweeps opening stages at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Latest on NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday night at Richmond Raceway (all times local):

8:13 p.m.

Joey Logano has doubled up and won the first two stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Logano, the defending race champion, passed Clint Bowyer for the lead with seven laps remaining in the stage. It's just his second stage victory of the season.

Like the first stage, the entire second stage was run under a green flag. The only cautions of the night have come between stages.

Logano was followed by Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and William Byron.

___

7:45 p.m.

Kurt Busch and younger brother Kyle Busch are running 1-2 during the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.

Kurt Busch started sixth and passed Joey Logano for the lead on the first lap of the second stage. Kyle Busch started 32nd, but passed Logano for second place after 140 laps.

Kyle Busch leads active drivers with four career victories on the 0.75-mile oval. Kurt Busch has won here twice.

The 1-2 positioning was short-lived when Clint Bowyer passed Kyle Busch for second

___

7:30 p.m.

Joey Logano has won the first stage of the NASCAR CUP Series race at Richmond.

The defending race champion in seeking his first victory since winning this event a year ago. The stage victory is his first of the season.

Aric Almirola surged from 25th to take second in the stage, followed by Kurt Busch, rookie William Byron and Clint Bowyer.

The race should change significantly after the 100-lap caution as the first stage was run mostly in sunshine which is no longer evident.

___

6:45 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. has led the field to the green flag for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.

The pole is a series-high third of the season for Truex, who is seeking his first short-track win on NASCAR's top circuit.

Chase Elliott, defending champion Joey Logano, hometown favorite Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson complete the top five to start things off.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' films, has died

    Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' films, has died

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-21 21:54:40 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-04-22 00:38:59 GMT
    Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" films has died at age 49.More >>
    Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" films has died at age 49.More >>

  • Thousands sing 'Happy Birthday' to Queen Elizabeth II

    Thousands sing 'Happy Birthday' to Queen Elizabeth II

    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-04-21 10:54:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-22 00:36:39 GMT
    (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth raises her glass during speeches at The Queen's Dinner, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018.(Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth raises her glass during speeches at The Queen's Dinner, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018.

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

  • Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

    Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

    Saturday, April 21 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-21 12:34:07 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-04-22 00:27:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebr...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebr...
    Vive le France: President Donald Trump to host his first big social event, a state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.More >>
    Vive le France: President Donald Trump to host his first big social event, a state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly