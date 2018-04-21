The Latest: Joey Logano sweeps opening stages at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Latest on NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday night at Richmond Raceway (all times local):
8:13 p.m.
Joey Logano has doubled up and won the first two stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Logano, the defending race champion, passed Clint Bowyer for the lead with seven laps remaining in the stage. It's just his second stage victory of the season.
Like the first stage, the entire second stage was run under a green flag. The only cautions of the night have come between stages.
Logano was followed by Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and William Byron.
___
7:45 p.m.
Kurt Busch and younger brother Kyle Busch are running 1-2 during the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.
Kurt Busch started sixth and passed Joey Logano for the lead on the first lap of the second stage. Kyle Busch started 32nd, but passed Logano for second place after 140 laps.
Kyle Busch leads active drivers with four career victories on the 0.75-mile oval. Kurt Busch has won here twice.
The 1-2 positioning was short-lived when Clint Bowyer passed Kyle Busch for second
___
7:30 p.m.
Joey Logano has won the first stage of the NASCAR CUP Series race at Richmond.
The defending race champion in seeking his first victory since winning this event a year ago. The stage victory is his first of the season.
Aric Almirola surged from 25th to take second in the stage, followed by Kurt Busch, rookie William Byron and Clint Bowyer.
The race should change significantly after the 100-lap caution as the first stage was run mostly in sunshine which is no longer evident.
___
6:45 p.m.
Martin Truex Jr. has led the field to the green flag for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.
The pole is a series-high third of the season for Truex, who is seeking his first short-track win on NASCAR's top circuit.
Chase Elliott, defending champion Joey Logano, hometown favorite Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson complete the top five to start things off.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
