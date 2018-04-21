Chesterfield man shows off Earth Day art exhibit

The exhibit is called The Deadly Tide, which depicts ocean currents known as gyres which collect 100 of millions of tons of plastic pollutants into a literal island of trash in the middle of the ocean. (Source: NBC12)

With food and drink in hand, it's hard not to get lost in the atmosphere at the RVA Earth Day Festival, but a Chesterfield artist is trading the sound of music in favor of a more natural sound in order to let his message be heard.

"This is the only voice I have to help inspire others," said artist Francis O'Donnell.

He transformed a room at the Richmond Artworks building into the closest thing most people will ever get to experiencing the sad reality of plastics in our oceans.

"To make it real, I'm trying to take an environment and turn it into something where somebody can actually step into it," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell's exhibit is called The Deadly Tide, which depicts ocean currents known as gyres which collect 100 of millions of tons of plastic pollutants into a literal island of trash in the middle of the ocean.

"There's one in the North Pacific, that's said to be twice the size of Texas," said O'Donnell.

They spun around in a toxic soup that ends up on some pristine beach somewhere sooner or later.

O'Donnell gave a lecture on his piece Saturday afternoon.

As dozens of people saw first hand a video of the ocean tide juxtaposed, again the bleak imagery of thousands of plastic bags and bottles.

"If it's bleak, it's meant to be, but in a positive way. I know that might sound ironic, but I think that sometimes we need to be shocked into the reality of a situation in order to be inspired to make any kind of real change," said O'Donnell.

His hope is that by seeing this, people will recognize ways that they can limit the number of plastics we dispose of, to prevent it from going into our environments.

"That Earth Day is something that we live every day of our lives in the 21st century and beyond," said O'Donnell.

Earth Day is officially on Sunday. If you would like to visit O'Donnell's "Deadly Tide" exhibit for yourself, it will be available at the Art Works Gallery in Richmond until April 28.

