Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry share Texas Open lead

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Zach Johnson birdied the par-5 18th Saturday at the Valero Texas Open for a share of the third-round lead with Andrew Landry, a stroke ahead of record-setting Trey Mullinax.

Johnson shot a 4-under 68, holing a 10-footer on 18 to match Landry at 13-under 203 at TPC San Antonio. Landry birdied the 16th and 17th in a 67.

Johnson won the tournament in 2008 and 2009, the last two times it was played at LaCantera. The 42-year-old Iowan won the 2015 British Open for the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles. The 30-year-old Landry is winless on the tour.

Mullinax had a course-record 62. He played the AT&T Oaks back nine in 7-under 29, going 6 under on the last five with eagles on the par-5 14th and 18th and birdies on 16 and 17. He also birdied Nos. 10 and 12 and bogeyed 11.

Ryan Moore was two strokes back at 11 under after a 70. Sean O'Hair had a 65 to join 2015 champion Jimmy Walker (67), Chris Kirk (68) and 2013 winner Martin Laird (69) at 9 under.

