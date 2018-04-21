Mexico, EU reach deal to update trade agreement - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mexico, EU reach deal to update trade agreement

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico says it has reached a deal with the European Union to update their trade agreement, including the elimination of tariffs on a number of agricultural products.

President Enrique Pena Nieto says via Twitter that this "agreement in principle" was struck Saturday in Brussels.

He says "the modernization of this instrument broadens our markets and consolidates us as priority partners of one of the most important economic blocs in the world."

A government statement says tariffs will be scrapped on Mexican orange juice, tuna, honey, agave syrup, fruits and vegetables, among others.

Also addressed in the deal are services, telecommunications, technology, rules for protecting investments and a mechanism for dispute resolution.

Mexico is in ongoing talks with the United States and Canada on overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Actor Verne Troyer from 'Austin Powers' films dead at 49

    Actor Verne Troyer from 'Austin Powers' films dead at 49

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-21 21:54:40 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-21 22:08:05 GMT
    Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" films has died at age 49.More >>
    Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" films has died at age 49.More >>

  • Queen Elizabeth II attends pop concert for 92nd birthday

    Queen Elizabeth II attends pop concert for 92nd birthday

    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-04-21 10:54:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-21 22:06:37 GMT
    (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth raises her glass during speeches at The Queen's Dinner, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018.(Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth raises her glass during speeches at The Queen's Dinner, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018.

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

  • Natalie Portman addresses snub of 'Jewish Nobel,' backlash

    Natalie Portman addresses snub of 'Jewish Nobel,' backlash

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:53:13 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-04-21 22:05:34 GMT
    The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of a June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of a June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)The Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel. (Source: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.

    More >>

    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly