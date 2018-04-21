Report: Scalise released from hospital after scheduled surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Scalise released from hospital after scheduled surgery

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) (Source: FOX 8 graphic) Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, was released from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Saturday, five days after a surgery related to his being shot last summer. 

"The planned surgery was successful. The congressman will be recovering at home for the next several days," the hospital said in a statement released for the paper's report.

Scalise was wounded by an anti-GOP gunman who opened fire June 14 on his party's congressional baseball team practice. 

Police shot and killed his assailant.

Scalise missed 3 and a half months of votes while recuperating. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Thousands sing 'Happy Birthday' to Queen Elizabeth II

    Thousands sing 'Happy Birthday' to Queen Elizabeth II

    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-04-21 10:54:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-04-22 02:16:16 GMT
    (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth raises her glass during speeches at The Queen's Dinner, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018.(Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth raises her glass during speeches at The Queen's Dinner, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018.

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

  • Laughter, tears as former first lady Barbara Bush remembered

    Laughter, tears as former first lady Barbara Bush remembered

    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-04-21 04:04:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-04-22 02:15:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

  • Trump considering pardon for late boxer Jack Johnson

    Trump considering pardon for late boxer Jack Johnson

    Saturday, April 21 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-21 19:44:16 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-04-22 02:14:36 GMT
    Stallone, who starred in the 1976 boxing film "Rocky" and several sequels, is a supporter of the president and attended Trump's New Years' Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in 2016. (Source: CNN/Twitter)Stallone, who starred in the 1976 boxing film "Rocky" and several sequels, is a supporter of the president and attended Trump's New Years' Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in 2016. (Source: CNN/Twitter)

    President Donald Trump says he's considering "a Full Pardon!" for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says he's considering "a Full Pardon!" for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his relationships.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly