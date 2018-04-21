Report: Scalise released from hospital after scheduled surgery

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, was released from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Saturday, five days after a surgery related to his being shot last summer.

"The planned surgery was successful. The congressman will be recovering at home for the next several days," the hospital said in a statement released for the paper's report.

Scalise was wounded by an anti-GOP gunman who opened fire June 14 on his party's congressional baseball team practice.

Police shot and killed his assailant.

Scalise missed 3 and a half months of votes while recuperating.

