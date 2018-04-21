NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. may have the pole when the green flag drops at the NASCAR Sprint Cup on Saturday, but everybody is currently chasing Kyle Busch.

The number 18 has been the most dominant driver on the circuit the last two races and now looking to return to form at Richmond.

Busch has won the last two Monster Cup events, taking checkered flags at Texas and Bristol. Now he returns to a track where he's found historic success but not recently.

Busch's last win at the action track coming in the spring race of 2012, and he finished 9th or worse the last three trips at Richmond.

Still, Busch and his team are coming in with some heightened confidence after a strong April so far, and now he wants that to carry over to a return to Richmond's victory lane.

As for Busch's teammate, Denny Hamlin, the Chesterfield native had some car issues on Friday during practice but rebounded to take fourth in qualifying. Hamlin last win in Richmond was September 2016.

#ToyotaOwners400 pole sitter rolling onto the red carpet! pic.twitter.com/iOgjmSFrDt — Richmond Raceway (@RichmondRaceway) April 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12