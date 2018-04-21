Kyle Busch wins TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch claimed his third straight win, and first at Richmond Raceway since the spring of 2012. Meanwhile, after issues during practice yesterday that Denny Hamlin called "major," the Chesterfield native bounced back for a third place finish.More >>
Kyle Busch claimed his third straight win, and first at Richmond Raceway since the spring of 2012. Meanwhile, after issues during practice yesterday that Denny Hamlin called "major," the Chesterfield native bounced back for a third place finish.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. won his first career pole at Richmond Raceway. He'll start on the inside after nipping Chase Elliott for the top spot. Denny Hamlin, who had some car issues during his practice laps, will start fourth.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. won his first career pole at Richmond Raceway. He'll start on the inside after nipping Chase Elliott for the top spot. Denny Hamlin, who had some car issues during his practice laps, will start fourth.More >>
NASCAR teams and drivers got their first looks at the new garages at Richmond Raceway and those that we spoke with said the extra space is most welcomed.More >>
NASCAR teams and drivers got their first looks at the new garages at Richmond Raceway and those that we spoke with said the extra space is most welcomed.More >>
Denny Hamlin called his car issues "pretty major" on Friday afternoon, as he prepared for Saturday's Toyota Owners 400. Hamlin is looking for his fourth career win at Richmond Raceway.More >>
Denny Hamlin called his car issues "pretty major" on Friday afternoon, as he prepared for Saturday's Toyota Owners 400. Hamlin is looking for his fourth career win at Richmond Raceway.More >>