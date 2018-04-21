'Austin Powers' star Verne Troyer dies at age 49

Verne Troyer passed away on April 21, 2018, according to a post on his Facebook page. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - Verne Troyer, an actor famous for his role as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" trilogy, has passed away.

A statement posted to Troyer's Facebook page announced his death. He was 49 years old.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message every day," the statement said.

Troyer also played Griphook the Goblin in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 2001.

Born Jan. 1, 1969 in Sturgis, MI, Troyer was raised Amish but his parents left the faith during his childhood.

Notable for his 2-8 frame, Troyer was diagnosed with achondroplasia dwarfism. He registered as one of the shortest men in the world.

In 2008, a sex tape between Troyer and his then-girlfriend was leaked to TMZ. Troyer sued TMZ, the broker Kevin Blatt and an online video company for invasion of privacy.

He also battled addiction problems and had been to rehab for alcoholism in the past.

During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately," the statement said. "Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one

another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.

The statement asked for fans to donate to two of his favorite charities in lieu of sending flowers: The Starkey Hearing

Foundation and Best Buddies.

