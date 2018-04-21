Popovich won't coach Spurs in Game 4 against Warriors - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Popovich won't coach Spurs in Game 4 against Warriors

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Gregg Popovich won't coach the San Antonio Spurs in their possible series finale against the Golden State Warriors as he grieves the death of his wife.

Spurs assistant Ettore Messina coached San Antonio in Game 3 and will again Sunday afternoon.

Erin Popovich passed away Wednesday from a long-term illness. Gregg and Erin were married four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

"You know how important Pop is, not only for us players, but the whole organization and the whole NBA," Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said after practice Saturday. "We probably are in a better situation emotionally and hopefully it fuels us. But it's hard to tell how a team is going to react."

Golden State won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

