NBC12 named 'Best News Operation in the Virginias'

NBC12 picked up several top honors on Saturday at the Virginias Associated Press annual awards luncheon, including "Best News Operation in the Virginias."

The station also picked up awards for "Best Newscast," "Breaking News," "Best Editorial," and "Best Website."

Reporter Brent Solomon also picked up an award for "Best Reporter."

The award luncheon was held at the Greenbriar in West Virginia.

Honored to take home this award this afternoon. I take my job very seriously and I'm grateful for your support. @NBC12 #RVA #2018VAPB pic.twitter.com/v0XKs1ZbBu — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) April 21, 2018

Congrats to the @NBC12 staff! We were just awarded best news operation in the Virginias! #2018VAPB #rva pic.twitter.com/BiVAuWQ9wA — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) April 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12