NBC12 named 'Best News Operation in the Virginias' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 named 'Best News Operation in the Virginias'

NBC12 wins several AP awards. (Source: NBC12) NBC12 wins several AP awards. (Source: NBC12)
(WWBT) -

NBC12 picked up several top honors on Saturday at the Virginias Associated Press annual awards luncheon, including "Best News Operation in the Virginias." 

The station also picked up awards for "Best Newscast," "Breaking News," "Best Editorial," and "Best Website."

Reporter Brent Solomon also picked up an award for "Best Reporter."

The award luncheon was held at the Greenbriar in West Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly