Saturday is the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!

This Toys R Us in Chesterfield will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12)

Time is running out for those who want to use their Toys R Us gift cards because the cards are going to lose their value after Saturday.

This comes as the chain is preparing to close more than 700 stores after failed attempts to restructure through bankruptcy.

Toys R Us has already shut down its website for purchases, but some stores are still open and liquidation sales are underway. Liquidation sales started on March 23.

Click here for FAQs regarding Toys R Us' liquidation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12