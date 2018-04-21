Saturday is the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Saturday is the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards

This Toys R Us in Chesterfield will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12) This Toys R Us in Chesterfield will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12)
(WWBT) -

Time is running out for those who want to use their Toys R Us gift cards because the cards are going to lose their value after Saturday.

This comes as the chain is preparing to close more than 700 stores after failed attempts to restructure through bankruptcy.

Toys R Us has already shut down its website for purchases, but some stores are still open and liquidation sales are underway. Liquidation sales started on March 23.

