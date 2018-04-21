Stars Group doubles down with purchase of Sky Betting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stars Group doubles down with purchase of Sky Betting

By The Associated Press

Canadian online-gambling company Stars Group Inc. says it is buying U.K.-based Sky Betting & Gaming in a deal worth $4.7 billion.

Stars Group, which owns PokerStars, said Saturday the purchase will create the biggest publicly listed online-gambling company and make it a bigger player in the fast-growing business of online sports betting.

Sky Betting is owned by CVC Capital Partners and Sky PLC. Its brands include Sky Bet, Oddschecker and fantasy-sports sites.

In February, Stars Group announced it was buying a controlling stake in Australia's CrownBet Holdings for $118 million.

Shares of Toronto-based Stars Group closed Friday at $29.30, giving the company a market value of nearly $4.2 billion. The shares have soared 26 percent in 2018 and 66 percent in the past 12 months.

