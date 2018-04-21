Marseille crushes Lille 5-1 to keep pressure on Monaco - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Marseille crushes Lille 5-1 to keep pressure on Monaco

MONACO (AP) - Marseille crushed Lille 5-1 on Saturday to stay level with Lyon in the chase for second in the French league and an automatic Champions League spot.

They were one point behind Monaco, which was at Guingamp later Saturday.

Four games remain after this weekend.

Marseille winger Florian Thauvin scored twice to extend his career-best league tally to 19. Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou also netted twice, and forward Lucas Ocampos completed the rout against 19th-place Lille.

Lyon won at Dijon 5-2 on Friday for a sixth straight win.

Paris Saint-Germain clinched the title last weekend and is at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

