Crystal Palace edges closer to survival with draw at Watford

Crystal Palace edges closer to survival with draw at Watford

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Watford's Didier Ibrahim Ndon, left, and Christian Kabasele battle for the ball with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday April 21, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Watford's Didier Ibrahim Ndon, left, and Christian Kabasele battle for the ball with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday April 21, 2018.
(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left and teammate Yohan Cabaye, right, battle for the ball with Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure , during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Crystal Palace, at Vicarage R... (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left and teammate Yohan Cabaye, right, battle for the ball with Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure , during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Crystal Palace, at Vicarage R...
(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Watford's Christian Kabasele, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday April 21, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Watford's Christian Kabasele, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday April 21, 2018.
(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, second left, is shown a yellow card by match referee Christopher Kavanagh during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday April 21, ... (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, second left, is shown a yellow card by match referee Christopher Kavanagh during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday April 21, ...
(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho, left, is given the yellow card by match referee Christopher Kavanagh during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Crystal Palace, at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England, ... (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho, left, is given the yellow card by match referee Christopher Kavanagh during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Crystal Palace, at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England, ...

WATFORD, England (AP) - Crystal Palace edged six points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone by drawing with Watford 0-0 on Saturday.

James Tomkins headed against the post in the second half for Palace, for which Wilfried Zaha was booked for diving at Vicarage Road.

Roy Hodgson's Palace has three games remaining to secure its top-flight status.

Watford, which is without a win in five games, is three points better off in 12th place.



