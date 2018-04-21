Family, loved ones say goodbye to former First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON (AP) - About 1,500 people attended Saturday's private service for Barbara Bush, including four former presidents: Bush's husband, George H.W. Bush, and their son, George W. Bush, along with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

First lady Melania Trump was also service, but the White House said this week that President Donald Trump wouldn't attend "to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service."

"What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman who lived for God, family and country," said Melania Trump in a tweet.

The guests also included family members and former ambassadors, along with sports and entertainment stars. They included former Rep. Gabby Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, and professional golfer Phil Mickelson, along with Karl Rove, and other former White House staff.

The funeral took place at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston - a day after more than 6,000 people paid their respects to the woman known by many as "America's matriarch."

Flags were flown at half-mast for the wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. The first attendees arrived on city buses escorted by Houston police motorcycle units Saturday morning, and walked into St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston in a light drizzle of rain.

The cavernous sanctuary of the church was adorned with sprays of yellow garden roses, yellow snap dragons, antique hydrangeas and other flowers.

Bush's son Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, delivered a eulogy along with her longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of her husband.

"Mrs. Bush raised a family, endured the loss of a daughter to leukemia, and kept everything and everyone together," Meacham said during his speech.

"Mother and son needled each other until the end. In her final days while the 43rd president was visiting, Mrs. Bush asked one of her daughters if she'd like to know why George W had turned out the way he had. Then she announced I smoked and drank while I was pregnant," Meacham continued.

"As I stand here today to share a few words about my mom, I feel her looming presence behind me and I know exactly what she's thinking right now. 'Jeb, keep it short. Don't drag this out. People have already heard enough remarks already. And most of all, don't get weepy. Remember, I've spent decades laughing and living a life with these people, and that is true," Jeb Bush said.

"We learned to strive to be genuine and authentic by the best role model in the world. Her authentic plastic pearls. Her not coloring her hair, by the way, she was beautiful until the day she died," Jeb Bush continued.

Her granddaughters offered a reading during the service.

Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.

Cadets in the @AggieCorps line Barbara Bush Drive to pay their respects for when the #BarbaraBushFuneral motorcade passes by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/b3Ynu6EfpQ — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) April 21, 2018

Eight of her grandsons served as pallbearers. Behind them, her husband and former President George H.W. Bush followed in his wheelchair, which was pushed by their son, former President George W. Bush.

On Friday, a total of 6,231 people stopped by the church to pay their respects. Many of the women wore the former first lady's favorite color, blue, and trademark pearls.

After seeing how many people had lined up to pay their respects to his wife, former President George H.W. Bush decided to attend - he sat at the front of the church in a wheelchair, offering his hand and smiled as people shook it, for about 15 minutes.

The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

Barbara and George Bush were married longer than any other presidential couple when she died Tuesday at their home in Houston. She was 92.

One of just two first ladies to have a child elected president, Barbara Bush was widely admired for her plainspoken style and her advocacy for causes including literacy and AIDS awareness.

Barbara Bush was known as the "Enforcer" in her family, the glue who kept the high-powered clan together.

