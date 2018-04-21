Roma beats Spal 3-0 ahead of Liverpool semi in CL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) - Roma saw off relegation-threatened Spal 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday and stayed confident for the trip to Liverpool for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Spal lost for the first time since Feb. 18 - a run of two wins and six draws - and was just one point above the relegation zone.

While trying to win the Champions League, Roma is also trying to secure qualification for next season, and moved three points above fourth-placed Lazio, which hosts Sampdoria on Sunday.

The top four teams from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Bottom side Benevento will be mathematically relegated if it fails to win at AC Milan later.

Also, Fiorentina visits Sassuolo.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco rested key players for Tuesday's match, including Alessandro Florenzi, Edin Dzeko and Cengiz Under.

It took half an hour for Roma to break the deadlock when Francesco Vicari turned Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross into his own net as he tried to prevent a Kevin Strootman tap-in.

Radja Nainggolan doubled Roma's lead six minutes into the second half after a free kick was cleared only to the edge of the area.

Roma sealed the result shortly afterward when Patrik Schick headed in Pellegrini's cross for his first league goal for the capital club.

