It's true! Broadway is traffic-free for 2 Manhattan miles - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

It's true! Broadway is traffic-free for 2 Manhattan miles

NEW YORK (AP) - Broadway is closed to traffic for two Manhattan miles.

On Saturday, 30 blocks of the Great White Way was open only to pedestrians and bicycles from Times Square down to Union Square.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., city officials invited pedestrians and bikers to join the fun and games marking global Earth Day, which falls on Sunday.

In a part of New York normally filled with car fumes and noise, music and dance mixed with fitness classes and educational activities about a sustainable, healthy environment.

In addition to car-free Broadway, the city closed down parts of St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, Montague Street in Brooklyn, Shore Boulevard and Woodside Avenue in Queens, and Eagle Avenue in the Bronx.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Library of Congress brings America to life in LA photo show

    Library of Congress brings America to life in LA photo show

    Saturday, April 21 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 15:44:16 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-04-21 16:26:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, left, and Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan, right, during a media preview of the exhibit "Not An Ostrich: And Other Images ...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, left, and Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan, right, during a media preview of the exhibit "Not An Ostrich: And Other Images ...
    If a picture tells a thousand words, the Library of Congress is bringing 440,000 of them to Los Angeles with a free-wheeling exhibition of 440 iconic photos that seeks to define America's zeitgeist in a way people...More >>
    If a picture tells a thousand words, the Library of Congress is bringing 440,000 of them to Los Angeles with a free-wheeling exhibition of 440 iconic photos that seeks to define America's zeitgeist in a way people have never seen before.More >>

  • Queen Elizabeth II to attend pop concert for 92nd birthday

    Queen Elizabeth II to attend pop concert for 92nd birthday

    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-04-21 10:54:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-21 16:23:14 GMT

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

    More >>

  • Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

    Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

    Saturday, April 21 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-21 12:34:07 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-21 16:19:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebr...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebr...
    Vive le France: President Donald Trump to host his first big social event, a state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.More >>
    Vive le France: President Donald Trump to host his first big social event, a state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly