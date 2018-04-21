Police ID man found dead in South Richmond home

Richmond police have identified the person killed in a homicide in the city's Southside.

The call came in around 6:18 p.m. from the 300 block of Melmark Court, just off of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond's Westover neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, identified as Malcolm T. Alexander, 35, of Richmond, lying face down with trauma to his head. Police also found a cartridge nearby.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 804-646-5112.

