Man found dead in South Richmond home

Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a home on Friday evening.

The call came in around 6:18 p.m. from the 300 block of Melmark Court, just off of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond's Westover neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a black man lying face down with trauma to his head. Police also found a cartridge nearby.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 804-646-5112.

