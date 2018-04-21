Heat's Winslow fined $15,000 for stepping on Embiid's mask - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Heat's Winslow fined $15,000 for stepping on Embiid's mask

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid shoots before Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid shoots before Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) drives as Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (20) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) drives as Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (20) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid watches late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami. The 76ers won 128-108. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid watches late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami. The 76ers won 128-108.

NEW YORK (AP) - Miami's Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for attempting to damage Philadelphia center Joel Embiid's facemask during Game 3 of their playoff series.

Winslow intentionally stepped on Embiid's mask after it had fallen onto the court with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter of the 76ers' 128-108 victory on Thursday night.

The NBA cited Winslow for unsportsmanlike conduct in announcing the penalty Friday.

Embiid was wearing the mask for the first time after returning from a 10-game absence caused by a broken orbital bone around his left eye.

Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Saturday.

