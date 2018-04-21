Police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Selena Salazar (Source: Portsmouth police) Selena Salazar (Source: Portsmouth police)
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) -

The Portsmouth Police Department needs your help in finding a teen.

No one has seen or heard from 13-year-old Selena Salazar since she left her home on Treemont Court on Sunday, April 8. 

She's about 5 feet tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white Adidas sneakers and carrying a black and white plaid bookbag.

If you see Selena or know where she may be, please give Portsmouth police a call at 757-393-5300. 

