European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

(NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P... (NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P...

BERLIN (AP) - The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.

A directive published by EASA late Friday called for inspections within 20 days of blades in the oldest CFM56-7B engines - those that have been through 30,000 engine cycles or more since installation. Newer blades will have to be inspected within 133 days, and the inspections repeated within 3,000 cycles.

A March 26 directive called for ultrasonic inspections within nine months. The updated instructions cited a "further failure" of a CFM56-7B fan blade.

A fan blade snapped off mid-flight on a Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday, causing an engine to explode in an accident that fatally injured a passenger.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News in the airline industryAviation newsMore>>

  • European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

    European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:44:12 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-04-21 10:15:48 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P...(NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P...
    The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.More >>
    The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.More >>

  • Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-20 15:58:52 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    More >>

  • Southwest Airlines pilot pushed Navy boundaries for flying

    Southwest Airlines pilot pushed Navy boundaries for flying

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:52:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:53:49 GMT
    (Thomas P. Milne/U.S. Navy via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Tammie Jo Shults, one of the first women to fly Navy tactical aircraft, poses in front of an F/A-18A with Tactical Electronics Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 34 in 1992. After lea...(Thomas P. Milne/U.S. Navy via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Tammie Jo Shults, one of the first women to fly Navy tactical aircraft, poses in front of an F/A-18A with Tactical Electronics Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 34 in 1992. After lea...
    The Southwest Airlines pilot being lauded as a hero in an emergency landing after a passenger was partly blown out of the jet's damaged fuselage is also being hailed for her pioneering role in aviation.More >>
    The Southwest Airlines pilot being lauded as a hero in an emergency landing after a passenger was partly blown out of the jet's damaged fuselage is also being hailed for her pioneering role in aviation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly