Padres' Ross pitching no-hitter thru 7 innings vs D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) - Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres are the only team in major league baseball that has not thrown a no-hitter. San Diego began play in 1969.

Ross had thrown 104 pitches through the seventh Friday night. He has struck out nine and walked two. The right-hander turns 31 on Sunday.

The Padres lead 1-0.

