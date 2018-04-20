Padres' Ross pitching no-hitter thru 7 innings vs D-backs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Padres' Ross pitching no-hitter thru 7 innings vs D-backs

(AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix.
(AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix.
(AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) - Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres are the only team in major league baseball that has not thrown a no-hitter. San Diego began play in 1969.

Ross had thrown 104 pitches through the seventh Friday night. He has struck out nine and walked two. The right-hander turns 31 on Sunday.

The Padres lead 1-0.

