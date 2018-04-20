Tool bank helps charities with Earth Day events

Dozens of Earth Day events are happening this weekend, and there's one nonprofit organization in Richmond that is playing a huge part in making many of those projects possible.

The Richmond Community Tool Bank supports charitable causes by lending out their vast inventory of tools - shovels, rakes, even a scissor lift.

The Tool Bank is supplying instruments to about 10 different projects around the city Saturday - including the Community Food Collaborative.

" If you were to go into a hardware store, you would pay $15 to buy one of those shovels. You can borrow that same shovel from us for 45 cents," said Trey Bearden, Executive Director of Richmond Community Tool Bank

"The Toolbank's tools really allows us to limit our overhead of operations by not having to own tens of thousands of dollars in tools," said Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Community Food Collaborative.

All of their tools can be rented up to a week at a time for just three pennies on the dollar.

