White Sox reliever Farquhar passes out in dugout - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

White Sox reliever Farquhar passes out in dugout

CHICAGO (AP) - White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout.

Farquhar recorded the last two outs of the top of the sixth against the Astros before the incident occurred. He was attended to by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs.

The White Sox said he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further testing Friday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

